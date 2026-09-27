Wangchuk backs CJP’s Oct 2 protest seeking CEC accountability, may not attend physically

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday backed the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed October 2 protest seeking accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying efforts to improve accountability in the country and the electoral process deserved support, PTI reported.

Wangchuk, however, said he might not be physically present at the protest, stressing that movements should be able to sustain themselves without his participation.

His comments came amid a row over the functioning of the Election Commission following an Indian Express report which said Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions concerning voter registration, deletion and restoration of names, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission on Saturday asserted that all decisions relating to the SIR had received the unanimous approval of all three commissioners.

It also announced measures to assist voters facing notices during the revision, including home visits by Booth Level Officers in cases involving unmapped electors and logical discrepancies. Such voters would generally not be required to appear personally for hearings, the poll panel said.