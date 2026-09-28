Ahead of Assembly debate, 9 J&K MLAs seek inclusion of Articles 370, 35A in Statehood resolution

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the Assembly debate, nine MLAs, including five from the ruling National Conference, two from the opposition PDP, one from the Congress and one independent MLA supporting the NC government, have moved resolutions seeking inclusion of Articles 370 and 35A in the full statehood restoration resolution.

The CM Omar Abdullah on Friday had moved a resolution with reference to the 2000 Assembly resolution on restoration of greater autonomy and the 2024 resolution on restoration of now abrogated special status.

The erstwhile J&K state Assembly on June 26, 2000, had passed a resolution moved by the then Farooq Abdullah government seeking restoration of greater autonomy as it existed before August 9, 1953.

The resolution was rejected by the then Vajpayee government, of which NC was also a coalition partner. The mention of the 2000 autonomy resolution has triggered strong protests from the BJP.

The BJP MLAs resorted to massive sloganeering and tore copies of the resolution. The continued protests and sloganeering by BJP members forced the Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn the proceedings for a day.

As the House will meet today, the Assembly will take up the CM’s statehood resolution for discussion after passage of Question Hour and Calling Attention Motions.

On August 5, 2019, the centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status and special privileges to J&K residents, and downgraded and bifurcated erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories --- Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

NC’s Javid Hassan Baig has moved an amendment to insert "along with restoration of Article 370 and the constitutional protections formerly available under Article 35A" in the statehood resolution.

Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, independent MLA supporting the NC government, has moved an amendment to insert "further calls upon the Government of India to restore to Jammu and Kashmir its full constitutional and political status as it existed before 5th August, 2019, including Article 370 of the Constitution of India and the constitutional safeguards and protections associated with Article 35A, and to restore the special constitutional relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and the Union of India that existed before the constitutional changes made in August 2019" in the resolution.

NC’s Tanvir Sadiq has moved an amendment that after "6th November, 2024" the following words be inserted in the resolution: “this House reaffirms its commitment to the restoration of the constitutional guarantees embodied in Articles 370 and 35A, as they existed before 5th August 2019”.