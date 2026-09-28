BJP leader JP Nadda accuses opposition of "vitiating atmosphere" over SIR row

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to “vitiate the atmosphere” in the country after their allegations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were claimed to be rebutted.

Addressing reporters, Nadda alleged that opposition parties were repeatedly raising fresh issues to create “confusion and anarchy” as they were frustrated by the country’s progress.

“We all witnessed the uproar created across the country just a few days ago over a fabricated story. Now that the members of the Election Commission have exposed every lie, they are once again attempting to vitiate the atmosphere,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were pursuing a political agenda aimed at discrediting and weakening the country’s autonomous and constitutional institutions.

According to Nadda, the opposition’s allegations have repeatedly failed when tested against facts, including before the Election Commission and the courts. He accused the opposition of lacking a policy and vision and alleged that it was resorting to “new conspiracies” to disrupt the country’s political and social environment.