BJP leader JP Nadda accuses opposition of "vitiating atmosphere" over SIR row

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to “vitiate the atmosphere” in the country after their allegations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were claimed to be rebutted.
Addressing reporters, Nadda alleged that opposition parties were repeatedly raising fresh issues to create “confusion and anarchy” as they were frustrated by the country’s progress.
“We all witnessed the uproar created across the country just a few days ago over a fabricated story. Now that the members of the Election Commission have exposed every lie, they are once again attempting to vitiate the atmosphere,” Nadda said.
The BJP leader alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were pursuing a political agenda aimed at discrediting and weakening the country’s autonomous and constitutional institutions.
According to Nadda, the opposition’s allegations have repeatedly failed when tested against facts, including before the Election Commission and the courts. He accused the opposition of lacking a policy and vision and alleged that it was resorting to “new conspiracies” to disrupt the country’s political and social environment.
“Rahul Gandhi ji, listen carefully: repeating a lie a hundred times does not make it the truth,” Nadda said.
The former BJP national president further alleged that the opposition was more focused on capturing power than on public service, and accused its leaders of promoting dynastic politics and pursuing personal benefits. He said the opposition had little concern for national security, public welfare and the country’s honour and dignity.
Nadda contrasted this with the BJP’s stated approach to political power, saying that for his party, power was a means to serve the people and advance the cause of Antyodaya. He said people had understood what he described as the opposition’s “double standards and negative politics” and would reject attempts to create instability.
“The forces that seek to create instability in the country have been taught a strong lesson by the people before, and in the future as well, every illusion and conspiracy of theirs will be shattered in the court of public opinion,” Nadda said.