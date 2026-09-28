DRDO joins hands with CGCRI to develop lightweight bulletproof glass for armoured vehicles

KOLKATA: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has joined hands with CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI) as technology partner for a Rs 50-crore project to develop indigenous advanced lightweight bulletproof glass for armoured vehicles.

The four-year project, being executed with DRDO laboratories including the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) in Maharashtra and TBRL in Chandigarh, is at an advanced stage and seeks to take the technology from laboratory development to large-scale manufacturing with an industry partner to be selected by DRDO.

The technology is aimed at replacing imported transparent armour while reducing its weight and thickness by up to 50 per cent.

"The Rs 50-crore project is aimed at developing advanced indigenous bulletproof glass technology for defence applications and aligns our R&D capabilities directly with national strategic requirements," CSIR-CGCRI Director Bikramjit Basu told PTI.

The project is focused on developing advanced transparent glass-ceramics that can provide multi-shot ballistic protection while being substantially lighter and thinner than conventional transparent armour used in armoured vehicles, the Kolkata-based government research lab officials said.

"The primary objective is to deliver robust multi-shot ballistic protection capable of withstanding direct AK-47 rifle fire from a distance of 100 metres with a defined velocity as per the standard test methods for BIS V and VI," said Atiar Rahaman Molla, Scientist-F, Specialty Glass Division, CSIR-CGCRI and project leader.

"Crucially, our technology aims to achieve a 30-50 per cent reduction in both weight and thickness compared to conventional imported options, which will significantly enhance vehicular mobility and payload capacity," he said.