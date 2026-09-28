Home Minister Amit Shah calls for tech-driven counter-terror response under PRAHAAR strategy

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a new ‘Extradition Portal’ to streamline and speed up efforts to bring fugitives back to India, while calling for a stronger, technology-driven counter-terrorism mechanism under the government’s PRAHAAR strategy.

Inaugurating the conference on ‘PRAHAAR’ - Counter Terrorism (CT) Policy and Strategy’ here, Shah urged security agencies and state police forces to institutionalise an automated counter-terror response and ensure coordinated action at every level.

The HM said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi' leadership, has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy towards all forms and manifestations of terrorism. He stressed the need to continuously review and strengthen the ‘PRAHAAR’ framework through systematic analysis of terror incidents and called for a concrete strategy capable of guiding counter-terrorism efforts over the next decade.

Shah also emphasised that the principles of PRAHAAR must reach the police station level, with a proactive approach to every component of the framework. He called for result-oriented implementation of its various pillars and greater coordination among agencies to prevent delays in responding to terrorist threats.

The ‘PRAHAAR’ framework focuses on seven key pillars: Prevention, Response, Aggregating Internal Capacities, Human Rights, Attenuating Conditions for Terrorism, Aligning International Efforts, and Recovery and Resilience. The strategy envisages a whole-of-society approach to counter-terrorism.