India-Australia ties 'underutilised', says PM Albanese, vows to work with Modi to 'rectify' it

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the India-Australia partnership was "underutilised", adding that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "very keen on rectifying that".

Albanese, who is scheduled to visit India in December, made the remarks during a conversation hosted by Asia Society here last week on the sidelines of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

"We have a lot in common as well. We're both Commonwealth nations, and we have language and universities being established there. There's a lot more we can do though. It has been underutilised, the relationship and partnership, but both PM Modi and I are very keen on rectifying that,” he said.

Albanese said he would travel to India on his way to the US to attend the G20 Summit, to be hosted by President Donald Trump in Florida on December 14-15.

His India visit will include a 'G'day Namaste’ event, a cultural, business and sporting showcase featuring the Business Council of Australia and other stakeholders.

Albanese said he will be taking a “whole lot of businesses” to Mumbai and “it will finish with, as things in India always does, with a cricket match" in Chennai between a Victorian and Western Australian team.

The conversation was moderated by former Australian prime minister and Global President and CEO of Asia Society Kevin Rudd, who observed that the India-Australia relationship appeared to be going places.

“India will be the third largest economy in the world. They already have the largest population in the world,” Albanese said.