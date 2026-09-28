Jharkhand’s traditional folk musical instrument ‘Mandar’ gets GI tag

RANCHI: ‘Mandar’, a traditional folk musical instrument deeply rooted in Jharkhand’s identity and folk culture, has been granted Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The instrument has long been an integral part of Jharkhand’s folk traditions, dance forms and community life. The GI application documented its distinctive construction, use of locally sourced raw materials, traditional manufacturing techniques, acoustic qualities and cultural association with the state.

Dr Satyadeep Singh, an expert in Intellectual Property and Geographical Indications and visiting faculty member at the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi, played a key role in securing the GI status.

Dr Singh oversaw the process from filing the application and presenting the case before the GI Registry in Chennai to submitting supporting documents and meeting procedural requirements. He also represented and argued the case at the final hearing in Delhi in January 2025.

The application included historical records and references establishing the folk instrument’s long-standing association with Jharkhand. These included references in the 1915 work of anthropologist Sarat Chandra Roy, the 1931 work of Tarak Chandra Das and W.G. Archer’s 1940 book The Blue Grove. It also cited the Patna Museum’s 1920 Annual Report, the Government of India’s 1956 publication Folk Dances of India and the Bihar District Gazetteer (Ranchi).