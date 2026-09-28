LPU students protest: NH-44 traffic restored after 15-hour blockade, situation under control

Traffic movement on the National Highway-44 in Punjab's Phagwara was restored after students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) blocked the highway for over 15 hours amid protests over an alleged rape of a female student, police said on Monday.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said the highway was reopened in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and the situation was now under control. Security personnel continued to remain deployed outside the university on Monday morning.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to visit the university and take stock of situation, according to official sources.
The protests erupted on Sunday after students alleged that an outsider had raped a female student on the LPU campus.
Police have registered a rape case against an unidentified person based on a complaint by the students and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. The university, however, described claims that the incident occurred on its campus as "rumours".
The protest turned violent on Sunday evening when students allegedly clashed with police and pelted stones at personnel and their vehicles, injuring several policemen. Police had attempted to clear the protesters who had blocked NH-44 since 8 am.
After the students retreated into the campus following a police lathi charge, they allegedly continued pelting stones at police, officials said.
A heavy police contingent led by ADGP M F Farooqui entered the campus late Sunday night, following which senior officers and personnel conducted a flag march. Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh, DIG (Jalandhar Range) Naveen Singla and Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora were among those present.
Referring to the protests, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu accused the AAP government in the state of sending miscreants to LPU ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally on September 30 in Jalandhar.
The university sits right on the highway connecting Jalandhar and Phagwara.
He alleged that the AAP is "rattled" by the massive support of people to the BJP's anti-drug yatras, while blaming the Bhagwant Mann government for "allowing riots" in Jalandhar to disturb the scheduled rally.
He further claimed that police adopted a "lax" approach, eventually allowing miscreants to start arson and vandalism, leaving police personnel and students injured.
"@BhagwantMann, @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodia allegedly sent miscreants in LPU just to settle scores! After Sh. Ashok Mittal left AAP, the party allegedly hatched a sinister plan to force LPU to shut down," Bittu alleged in a post on X late Sunday night.
Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal is the founder chancellor of LPU.
"Amit shah ji's rally is also set to take place in Jalandhar on September 30, and the government knows the attendance will be in lakhs. AAP is rattled by support BJP is receiving from people of Punjab and is allowing riots in Jalandhar to disturb the rally," Bittu alleged.
He said the central government is monitoring the situation closely.
"Only a few months remain. The government is set to change, and officials will have to be held accountable," the former minister said.
LPU suspended classes for 10 days from Monday and postponed midterm examinations until further notice. Students have been allowed to return home after consulting their parents or guardians. Those staying on campus have been advised to remain inside their hostels or places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement.
The LPU unrest came a day after students at Chitkara University in Patiala allegedly set a police vehicle on fire over unverified claims that two female students had died by suicide on the university premises.
Videos circulating on social media showed protesters allegedly damaging campus property, including window panes and flower pots, and setting some objects on fire while raising slogans demanding justice.
(With inputs from PTI)