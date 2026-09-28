LPU students protest: NH-44 traffic restored after 15-hour blockade, situation under control

Traffic movement on the National Highway-44 in Punjab's Phagwara was restored after students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) blocked the highway for over 15 hours amid protests over an alleged rape of a female student, police said on Monday.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said the highway was reopened in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and the situation was now under control. Security personnel continued to remain deployed outside the university on Monday morning.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed DGP Gaurav Yadav to visit the university and take stock of situation, according to official sources.

The protests erupted on Sunday after students alleged that an outsider had raped a female student on the LPU campus.

Police have registered a rape case against an unidentified person based on a complaint by the students and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. The university, however, described claims that the incident occurred on its campus as "rumours".

The protest turned violent on Sunday evening when students allegedly clashed with police and pelted stones at personnel and their vehicles, injuring several policemen. Police had attempted to clear the protesters who had blocked NH-44 since 8 am.

After the students retreated into the campus following a police lathi charge, they allegedly continued pelting stones at police, officials said.