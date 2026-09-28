Ramdas Athawale defends CEC, says resisting electoral transparency means opposing democracy

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should not resign amid Opposition pressure over the SIR process, arguing that resisting transparent electoral rolls amounts to opposing the democratic system itself.

The poll panel is working impartially and should be allowed to carry out the exercise to ensure transparent elections, Athawale told reporters on Sunday.

"The Election Commission is a constitutionally independent body. Demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner and opposing transparent electoral rolls is an opposition to the democratic system itself," said the RPI (A) chief, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

Kumar should not resign under the Opposition's pressure, he said, claiming there are no differences among the election commissioners.