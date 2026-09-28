SC Collegium recommends elevation of three HC chief justices for appointment as apex court judges

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the names of three High Court Chief Justices for elevation to the apex court.

The approved strength of the apex court is 38, including the Chief Justice of India. At present, it has 34 judges.

The Collegium is responsible for the appointment and transfer of judges. It recommended the following names to be appointed as judges of the top court:

1. Justice Sunita Agarwal, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

2. Justice DK Upadhyay, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

3. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

The SC Collegium is headed by CJI Surya Kant.