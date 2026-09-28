SC questions FSSAI over its proposed timeline for implementation of front-of-package labelling

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over its proposed timeline for implementation of front-of-package labelling on packaged foods and asked why it wants to waste so much time when the matter relates to the health of citizens.

Front-of-package labelling (FoPL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said why does FSSAI want to waste so much time when the matter relates to the health issue of the citizens.

"We appreciate whatever you have done so far and we appreciate your initiative but there is a lot which is required to be done to give meaningful effect to what we want to achieve and where we want to reach. We are undertaking this entire exercise for the good of the nation and for the good of the citizens. We expect the authority to accept our order in its true spirit.

"Why voluntary compliance for a year? Why do you need so much time? Why do you want to start afresh with the exercise of hearing and calling for objections? You started in 2022 what did you do in the last four years," the bench remarked while reserving its order in the matter.

The counsel for FSSAI told the court that what was initiated in 2022 was Indian Nutrition Rating (INR) star-rating system in 2022 and the yardstick was completely different then.