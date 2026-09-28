SC seeks Centre's response to plea over return of Netaji Bose's 'ashes' from Tokyo

The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks to the Centre to file its response on a plea by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter seeking directions for return of his "ashes" from Tokyo's Renkoji temple.

The top court, on August 11, had issued notice to the Centre on the plea filed by Anita B Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Bose.

On Monday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that four weeks be granted to the Centre to file its response.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Pfaff, opposed an intervention applicant who tried to intervene in the ongoing case. The intervention applicant was opposing the plea of Pfaff alleging that there was nothing on record to establish that Pfaff is the daughter of Netaji.

The CJI took note of the vehement objection of Singhvi and said that the bench cannot stop the applicant from making submissions.

Earlier, Singhvi had said that Pfaff has "consistently and publicly sought repatriation of her father's mortal remains to India for final rites with dignity and finality".

There have been many theories surrounding Netaji's disappearance in August 1945. Some reports have suggested that his remains are preserved at the Renkoji temple in Tokyo.

In March this year, the apex court had refused to entertain a plea filed by the grand nephew of Netaji Bose seeking directions to bring back to India the ashes believed to be those of Bose from Tokyo's Renkoji temple.

After the top court had shown its disinclination to entertain the plea, the counsel appearing for petitioner Ashis Ray had sought permission to withdraw it.

The bench had permitted him to withdraw the petition.

"She (Bose's daughter) is not before us," the bench had then said, adding that if the heir wanted the ashes to be brought to the country, she must come before it.

"We respect her sentiments, and we would ensure that her sentiments are translated into legal action. But she must step forward," the top court had said.

(With inputs from PTI)