Sharp drop in AAP donations in 2025-26; company of MP who later joined BJP gave Rs 5 crore

NEW DELHI: The AAP has disclosed Rs 12.10 crore in contributions for 2025-26, down 68 per cent from the previous year, with nearly 83 per cent of the amount coming from Prudent Electoral Trust and Trident Limited, a company founded by former party MP Rajinder Gupta.

Prudent and Trident each gave Rs 5 crore to the AAP, according to the party's report to the Election Commission. The remaining contributions totalled about Rs 2.10 crore.

Gupta was elected to the Rajya Sabha on an AAP ticket in October 2025.

Trident's Rs 5-crore cheque was dated January 9, 2026, when Gupta was with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. He joined the BJP in April this year.

AAP had disclosed Rs 38.10 crore in contributions in 2024-25, more than three times the Rs 11.06 crore it reported in 2023-24. Prudent was its largest donor in 2024-25, giving Rs 16.40 crore.

The latest filing covers the first full financial year since the AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025. The party continues to govern Punjab, where Trident is based.

Its report contains 1,202 numbered entries and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora is listed against 12 payments of Rs 10,000 each, totalling Rs 1.20 lakh.

Reports filed by three other regional parties also show how their disclosed contributions have changed since the 2024 assembly elections.