Surgical strikes were result of 'steely resolve' of Modi, Parrikar: Lt Gen Nimbhorkar

MUMBAI: Lieutenant General Rajendra Ramrao Nimbhorkar (Retd), who played a key role in the surgical strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control in 2016, on Monday said the action was possible only due to the “steely resolve” shown by PM Narendra Modi and then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. “We had the capability, but somebody had to give the go-ahead. Till then, there was a lot of talk of avenging the death of our soldiers, but no action had been taken,” Nimbhorkar told PTI.

They (Modi and Parrikar) were willing to take responsibility for the fallout of their action, said the army veteran, who was one of the three senior army commanders at the helm of key operational commands during the surgical strikes.

Nimbhorkar, who was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based 16 Corps (White Knight Corps), played a central role in operational preparedness and tactical execution along the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

“On the night of September 28, 2016, our soldiers went across the border and killed 82 terrorists across Uri, Poonch and Bhimber sectors,” he said. It must be noted that our strike was so meticulously planned and executed that there was no collateral damage, he added.

The two units chosen for the task comprised Special Forces soldiers of the Udhampur-based 9 Para (SF) and 4 Para (SF).

“We showed Pakistan that we can hit them hard. This was further carried forward in Balakot strikes and Operation Sindoor,” Nimbhorkar said.