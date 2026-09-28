White tiger Tejas travels 550 km from Gwalior, settles at Dehradun Zoo

DEHRADUN: After a journey of more than 14 hours from Gwalior, Tejas arrived at Dehradun Zoo and began exploring its enclosure. The two-and-a-half-year-old white tiger showed no visible signs of distress or aggression, reassuring the staff.

Tejas travelled around 550 km from Madhya Pradesh under the supervision of a team that monitored its health and behaviour throughout the journey. The vehicles carrying him were driven at controlled speeds in accordance with animal-safety and translocation protocols.

“His (Tejas's) health and behaviour were watched continuously during the journey,” Zoo Ranger Diksha Bhatt told TNIE. The team also brought the tiger's diet chart and health records, which will guide the feeding and care as he adjusts to the new surroundings.

For many zoo employees, Tejas is the first white tiger they have seen up close. Bhatt said the experience had been exciting, though staff and visitors will have to admire him from a distance for now.

Tejas will spend about 20 days in quarantine and under observation, as required after an animal is moved between zoos. Only Tejas's enclosure keeper and a veterinarian will be allowed near him during this period, and visitors are unlikely to see him for roughly a month.