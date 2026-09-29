Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals receives DCGI approval for Colchicine 0.5 mg tablets

NEW DELHI: Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has received India’s drug regulator’s approval for Colchicine 0.5 mg tablets, marking a first-time-in-India regulatory milestone for this application.

The company said the approval by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is significant as Colchicine targets the inflammatory component of cardiovascular risk, with the formulation indicated to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, coronary revascularisation and cardiovascular death in appropriate adult patients.

The pharma company, which is the largest contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), said cardiovascular treatment is increasingly moving beyond the management of conventional risk factors towards a more comprehensive approach to cardiovascular risk reduction.

Colchicine is a well-established anti-inflammatory agent that works through mechanisms including inhibition of microtubule polymerisation and modulation of inflammatory signalling pathways.

The approved 0.5 mg formulation is indicated to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularisation and cardiovascular death in adult patients with established atherosclerotic disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.

The product information identifies mechanisms including inhibition of NLRP3 inflammasome activation, reduction of neutrophil activation and migration, and suppression of endothelial inflammation and pathways associated with vascular inflammation and atherosclerotic plaque vulnerability.

Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Cardiovascular disease represents one of the most important healthcare challenges facing India, and the focus of treatment is increasingly moving towards comprehensive and long-term risk management.”

“The DCGI approval of Colchicine 0.5 mg reflects Akums’ commitment to enabling differentiated therapies that address evolving areas of medical need. We are leveraging our scientific, regulatory and manufacturing capabilities to support the availability of relevant therapeutic options for physicians and patients.”

Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “The continued growth of the cardiac therapy segment reflects growing emphasis on chronic disease management. Colchicine 0.5 mg strengthens our cardiovascular portfolio by addressing the inflammatory component of cardiovascular risk.”

“This approval is aligned with our broader strategy of developing and enabling high-quality pharmaceutical solutions in therapeutic areas where there is significant unmet or evolving healthcare need.”