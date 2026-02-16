First-ever oral pill to treat thalassaemia approved

BHUBANESWAR: In a defining breakthrough for the global fight against thalassaemia, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first-ever oral pill to treat anaemia in adults with the inherited blood disorder, offering fresh hope to lakhs of patients dependent on lifelong blood transfusions.

Developed by Agios Pharmaceuticals, AQVESME (mitapivat) is a first-of-its-kind oral pyruvate kinase (PK) activator designed to improve red blood cell energy balance, reduce hemolysis and decrease transfusion dependency.

The approval has been granted on the basis of data from the global Phase 3 Energize and Energize-T trials, which evaluated its efficacy in both non-transfusion-dependent (NTDT) and transfusion-dependent (TDT) alpha and beta thalassaemia.

Mitapivat acts by activating the pyruvate kinase enzyme, which plays a crucial role in energy production within red blood cells. The drug improves cellular energy levels, stabilises red blood cells and reduces their premature destruction by enhancing PK activity.

Unlike conventional therapies that primarily address symptoms, mitapivat targets the underlying metabolic dysfunction within red blood cells. In clinical trials, it demonstrated a 40-50% efficacy rate in reducing transfusion requirements among adults with thalassemia.

Although it is yet to get the nod of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and available in the country, experts believe that the emergence of an effective oral therapy like Mitapivat, combined with existing affordable treatments such as thalidomide and luspatercept, could significantly ease the treatment burden for thousands of thalassaemia patients in India while paving the way for more accessible, patient-friendly care.