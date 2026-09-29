All 19 stranded in Kalindi Khal rescued as Uttarkashi operations continue

DEHRADUN: Rescue teams evacuated the last four people stranded in the Kalindi Khal area of Uttarkashi on Tuesday, bringing all 19 trekkers and helpers caught there after heavy snowfall to safety, district officials said.

The four were flown to the Harsil helipad as rescue operations continued in the high Himalayas. Officials said all eight trekkers and support staff on Mount Jogin-1 had also been brought to Harsil by helicopter. Another 11 trekkers stranded on the Vasuki Tal route were rescued, while 29 people from the Auden’s Col route reached Harsil safely on Monday.

Heavy snowfall in Uttarkashi’s high-altitude areas had stranded trekking groups and their helpers at several locations. Rescue teams worked through Monday and stepped up operations on Tuesday morning despite changing weather and difficult terrain.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel worked alongside other rescue agencies. At the Harsil helipad, Additional District Magistrate Mukta Mishra coordinated with rescue staff and helicopter pilots before the teams set out. Officials reviewed weather conditions, terrain and evacuation options before finalising the rescue plan.

Mishra said the weather could change quickly in the high Himalayas, making the choice of a safe route crucial. Teams were therefore moving cautiously and coordinating each stage of the evacuation, she said.

SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said the force had worked with other rescue and relief agencies to bring back everyone stranded on the Vasuki Tal trek. “Despite challenging geographical conditions, the SDRF team acted swiftly and brought all 11 trekkers safely to the Harsil helipad,” Yaduvanshi said.

Meanwhile, two SDRF personnel were sent to survey the Mount Jogin area. Officials said they were assessing snow conditions, possible routes and access for rescue operations. Information from the reconnaissance team would help guide further deployment.

The administration said it was maintaining close coordination among the agencies involved as snowfall continued to complicate movement in the mountains. Safe evacuation remained its priority, officials said.