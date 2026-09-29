Committee seeks details from states, UTs on 'visible changes' in religious demography in last 15 years

The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC) under the Union Home Ministry has sought details from states and Union territories on "visible changes" in religious demography over the past 15 years in districts, industrial clusters and border districts, officials said.

In a letter to states and UTs, the Committee has sought "time series data" indicating changes over the years besides other administrative data sets, along with the assessment of state governments of "major trends" in demographics, besides data on religious composition of tribal populations since 2011, they said.

The letter asks the states and UTs to ensure data is collected from state districts to "the extent available in official records".

The states are finding it difficult to collate such huge data segregated on religious lines as data is not collected on these parameters, sources said.

When asked, highly placed sources said data collection is in a "preliminary stage" and states will not be forced to provide data which does not exist.

Some other modalities may be developed during the process for studying the patterns of this kind if data is not available, they said.

The states and UTs have been directed to provide "religion-wise and district-wise" data on birth registration for the last 15 years besides any delayed registrations after the 21-day statutory period, cases of "suspected fraud" and institutional and non-institutional births, the sources said.

The governments have also been asked to furnish surveys conducted by them on religious structures like "temples, mosques, churches, etc" besides any sudden changes in the enrolment of Aadhaar, voter cards or ration cards, they said.