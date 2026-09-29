DGCA introduces regulations for gyroplane pilot training

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced new regulations specifying the training framework for pilots seeking to operate gyroplanes, paving the way for the launch of the unique aircraft in India.

A gyroplane is an aircraft suitable for joyrides and aerial work activities such as agricultural spraying, banner towing, surveillance and survey operations. It uses a freely rotating rotor system to generate lift, while forward thrust is provided by a propeller.

The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) specifies the ground and flying training syllabus for candidates seeking a pilot licence in this category from the DGCA.

An official release from the Civil Aviation Ministry said, "The promulgation of this CAR is an initial step towards facilitating the introduction and operationalisation of gyroplanes in India."

"Further measures, including the establishment of training organisations and development of manufacturing and assembly capabilities, will support the growth of this emerging segment of civil aviation," the release said.

The CAR has been promulgated under Section 7, Series B, Part XXI, titled 'Ground and Flying Training Syllabus for Issue of Pilot Licence for Gyroplanes.'