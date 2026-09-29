DMK MP urges chief of JPC examining FCRA bill to give more time to make suggestions, flag objections

DMK MP P Wilson on Tuesday urged the chairperson of the joint committee of Parliament examining the FCRA amendment bill to allow stakeholders not only to make suggestions but also to flag objections in the draft law.

In a letter to joint committee chairman Sanjay Jaiswal, Rajya Sabha member P Wilson also underlined that the seven days' time granted to people to make suggestions was too less. He suggested that at least four weeks should be given.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had in Monday issued a statement on behalf of the committee inviting suggestions on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

Referring to the statement, Wilson said, "Objections, and not merely suggestions, should be invited ... the press communique invites only 'views/suggestions' on the specific clauses of the Bill."

He said the bill will have wide-ranging and far-reaching implications for charitable organisations, educational institutions, hospitals, religious institutions of every denomination, and numerous other stakeholders across the country.