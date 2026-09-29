Home, Law ministries brief Joint Parliamentary Committee on FCRA Bill

The ministries of Home Affairs and Law and Justice on Tuesday briefed the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) clause by clause on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties and Christian groups over its contentious provisions.

A 31-member committee, headed by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, was constituted to examine the provisions of the legislation in detail before coming out with a report.

Sources told PTI that the officials of the two ministries gave detailed presentations, explaining the reasons behind bringing the amendments to the 2010 law and its future actions.

All organisations and NGOs receiving foreign funding have to mandatorily register under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and their activities are closely monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs acting as nodal authority.

During the day, domain experts like Chairman of the State Bank of India Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, top law officers of the government and senior lawyers are expected convey their views to the JPC, the sources said.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 this year and referred to the JPC on August 12 following consistent demand of the opposition parties, which also alleged that certain provisions of the legislations were highly objectionable.

Opposition parties, which have raised strong objections to the FCRA Bill, alleged that it targets minorities as certain provisions will choke legitimate funding for Christian NGOs and minority-run social welfare and educational institutions.

The government has rejected the charges and challenged the opposition parties to identify even one provision that discriminates against minorities.