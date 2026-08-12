FCRA Bill referred to JPC amid din in both Houses as Centre, Opposition clash over minority concerns

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved motions to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a 31-member joint parliamentary committee for detailed scrutiny, amid strong Opposition protests and demands for its withdrawal.

The motion, moved by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, provides for a committee comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will nominate the members from the lower house, while Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan will nominate those from the upper house.

The Lok Sabha approved the motion amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House. The Rajya Sabha later adopted the motion by voice vote.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament in 2026.

Before the motion was passed in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the Opposition had only just received information about sending the bill to a joint committee and alleged that the legislation was aimed at minorities and NGOs.

"This is clearly for targeting minorities and NGOs. We demand that the Bill be withdrawn," Venugopal said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rejected the charge, saying the Congress and other Opposition parties had themselves been demanding that the bill be sent to a House committee.

"If they have any reservations about the Bill, they can speak in the JPC. This is not targeted at any minority community," Rijiju said.