Former Haryana DGP OP Singh appointed CEO of state's new anti-drug body

CHANDIGARH: Former Haryana DGP OP Singh has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of SANKALP Society, a new state anti-drug body focused on reducing substance abuse among young people and creating drug-free villages and wards.

The SANKALP Society (Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge, Awareness and Liberation Programme), constituted through a notification published in the Haryana Government Gazette on Monday, will bring the police, health, education, social justice and village institutions under a coordinated anti-drug programme. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will chair the society.

The body will work towards reducing first-time drug cases among young people, expanding prevention and treatment services, and declaring and sustaining “SANKALP-certified Nasha Mukt Villages and Wards”.

Singh, a retired DGP, will serve as CEO for up to three years. The Chief Principal Secretary or Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister will be the vice-chairperson. Administrative secretaries of the Home, Health and Family Welfare, School Education, Higher Education, Social Justice and Empowerment, Women and Child Development, Urban Local Bodies, Development and Panchayats, and Law and Legislative departments will be ex-officio members.

Haryana registered 3,738 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025 and arrested 6,801 people.

The notification defines young persons as those aged 10 to 35 and identifies protecting young people, future generations and vulnerable groups from substance abuse as a key objective. SANKALP will seek to reduce both the demand for and supply of narcotics through coordinated government and community action.