'Illegal exercise of draconian power': SC quashes NSA detention of accused in Sambhal violence case

NEW DELHI: In a strong indictment of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court in its judgement on Tuesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government and imposed a high cost of Rs 10 lakh for the illegal NSA detention of Sambhal violence accused Mulla Afroz, after noting that an extra-judicial confession cannot be the sole basis for preventive detention.

The top court imposed a high cost of Rs 10 lakh on the UP government for "illegal exercise of draconian power" on the accused, Afroz.

A two-judge bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu passed the verdict and allowed the appeal of Afroz.

"Preventive detention cannot be based on inadmissible custodial confession. Custodial confession can't be the basis for NSA," the bench ruled and termed the action of the Uttar Pradesh government as "unsustainable in law."

While setting aside the Allahabad High Court order which upheld the detention of Afroz under the National Security Act, 1980, the top court bench in its judgement held that preventive detention cannot be founded on a confession allegedly made by Afroz while in police custody. "Such confession is inadmissible and cannot constitute subjective satisfaction," it added.

The bench had earlier, on September 8, reserved the judgement on the appeal filed by Afroz challenging the Allahabad High Court order denying him relief.