NCERT book says Indian subcontinent saw invasions since 7th century, driven by territorial, religious motives

The Indian subcontinent witnessed successive invasions since the 7th century, driven by territorial expansion and religious motives, according to the new NCERT Class 9 social science textbook.

Titled “Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2”, the textbook was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part was released in June.

"From seventh century onwards, the Indian subcontinent witnessed successive phases of invasions driven by territorial expansion and religious motives. It may also be noted that the surplus agrarian produce of the fertile plains fed by perennial river systems contributed to the people's economic well being and and also became a major reason for the invasions," the textbook reads.

The chapter titled "Resistance and Resilience" documents how and when Indian rulers and communities mounted resistance against Arab, Turkish, Mughal and European forces.

"From the mid 7th century, Arab forces launched invasions by sea and land. These early invaders were confronted and repulsed by Indian rulers across Deccan, Malwa, Kashmir and Rajasthan. Mahmod, the Sultan of Ghazni (in-present day Afghanistan and northeastern Iran), launched his first invasion in 1001 and against Jayapala of the Hindu Shah dynasty," it reads.

The chapter goes on to document how during 11th and 12th centuries, northern and western India bore the brunt of Turkish invasions, while peninsular India remained free from Turkish control.