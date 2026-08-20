Sanghikaran by Nagpur Coterie for Educational Rewriting and Trouble-making: Cong on NCERT panel with RSS links

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over NCERT’s inclusion of four members with RSS links in the reconstituted Textbook Development Team for Class 11 and 12 political science, calling the move “sanghikaran by Nagpur Coterie for Educational Rewriting and Trouble-making”.

The opposition party also said that on one hand, the BJP-RSS are doing "shuddhikaran (purification) which is a sin and on the other hand they are doing sanghikaran of textbooks which is a curse".

The NCERT has reconstituted the Textbook Development Team for class 11 and 12 political science with a mandate to integrate cultural rootedness, Indian knowledge systems and inclusion, with at least four of the members having direct or indirect links with the RSS.

The team has been asked to develop the class 11 textbook by November and the class 12 book by July next year.

Asked about the issue, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh told reporters, "In his presentation in Kota, Rahul Gandhi identified three ills of the Indian education system - privatisation, centralisation and sanghification."

In an op-ed, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi had said the education system suffers from 3Cs - centralisation, commercialisation and communalisation, he said.

"What the NCERT has done has been happening over last 12 years whether the education minister is Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dhramendra Pradhan or Pralhad Joshi," Ramesh said, adding that the mastermind has been the RSS.

"On one hand, they are doing 'shuddhikaran' which is a sin and on the other hand they are doing 'sanghikaran' of textbooks which is a curse," Ramesh said, referring to the row over a group carrying out 'shuddhikaran' in Haldwani after an event of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.