Pre-trial incarceration can't masquerade as punitive detention, says SC; grants bail to two

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said pre-trial incarceration cannot masquerade as punitive detention, particularly when commencement and conclusion of the trial were not imminent.

The observation came from a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu while granting bail to two accused in a 2024 case relating to alleged financial irregularities within the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Rajasthan.

The apex court noted that proceedings in the case were at a nascent stage and bearing in mind the sheer volume of evidence that must be led to prove the charges, the trial was bound to be a protracted exercise.

"It is a well-settled postulate of criminal jurisprudence that pre-trial incarceration cannot masquerade as punitive detention, particularly when the commencement and conclusion of the trial are not imminent," it said.

"This court must intervene to safeguard the right to personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution of India when a trial cannot be reasonably concluded in the near future," the bench said.

The top court passed the order on two separate petitions filed by Sanjay Badaya and Shubhanshu Dixit who had challenged the Rajasthan High Court orders dismissing their applications seeking regular bail in the case.

The bench noted that the alleged anomalies in the case pertain to execution of "Jal Jeevan Mission", an ambitious joint initiative of the central and state governments intended to provide functional household tap connections for safe and adequate drinking water.

It noted that Dixit had served as the secretary of the Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Management Board during the relevant period (December 30, 2022 to February 13, 2024).

It said that by virtue of this office, he concurrently functioned as the de facto secretary of the PHED Finance Committee.