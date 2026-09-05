Overcrowded & unconvicted: Why 73% of India’s inmates are waiting for a trial

There's a principle Indian courts have repeated for decades: bail is the rule, jail is the exception. In practice, though, lower courts rarely apply it that way. And when that happens, pre-trial detention stops functioning as a safeguard and starts working like a tax one levied specifically on people who can't afford to pay their way out of it. For thousands of undertrials, incarceration begins long before guilt is ever established in court, and for many, it never gets tested at all.

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Prison Statistics India report puts numbers to this. On paper, the news looks almost reassuring: national prison occupancy has dropped to 112.7%. But dig one level deeper, and the picture turns grim. Of the 5,11,542 people currently in Indian jails, 72.6% haven't been convicted of anything.

Some states are in far worse shape than the national average suggests. Delhi tops the list at a staggering 194.6% occupancy, with undertrials making up more than 87% of that number. Meghalaya isn't far behind at 163.5%, followed by Jammu & Kashmir (148.3%), Madhya Pradesh (147.1%), and Maharashtra (143.9%).

Who exactly is caught in this backlog?

Mostly young people 86.3% of prisoners fall between 18 and 50 years old. Education levels tell their own story too: nearly 68% of inmates are either illiterate (26.2%) or never made it past Class 10 (41.6%). And the social pattern is just as stark Scheduled Castes (21.8%), Scheduled Tribes (14.1%), and Other Backward Classes (33.2%) together account for close to 69% of everyone behind bars. In other words, India's undertrial crisis falls hardest on communities that already carry the weight of historical disadvantages.