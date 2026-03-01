Bail, bars and the burden of harsh laws

Harsh laws, even harsher bail provisions, investigations directed at political adversaries, protesting students, academics and journalists with the intent to topple and destabilise governments and silence dissent have become the order of the day. The Union government, working in tandem with the political party in power uses laws by weaponising their provisions.

We saw the spectacle of protesting Youth Congress workers at Bharat Mandapam, perhaps not an entirely engaging sight, being incarcerated under suspect provisions of the law. We have seen, in recent times, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University being proceeded against and incarcerated for objecting to the remarks of the vice chancellor.

We witnessed Umar Khalid and others languishing in jail for years without bail. In the case of Khalid, his release from prison is not in sight. We have seen journalists writing against industry giants being visited with successive FIRs. At the same time, we have also seen ministers and political leaders of the present government, both at the Centre and the states, who are knee-deep in corruption and often make communal remarks seeking to disturb public order, yet are not proceeded against by the investigating agencies, maintaining a stoic silence.

Now, we are seeing the unbundling of false and fabricated prosecutions with Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh discharging Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case. I wonder how a prosecution in a bribery case relating to the alleged Rs 100-crore scam could have been launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation without hard evidence. I wonder why those in power fail to realise how destructive it is for human dignity to be imprisoned on the mere plea that an investigation is underway.