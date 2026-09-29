SC slams medicine pricing, calls cancer drug’s 10-fold MRP markup ‘carnage’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday once again expressed strong displeasure over the huge margins charged by hospitals and the pharma trade on medicines for serious illnesses like cancer, after noting that "this is carnage, plain and simple."

The court said that when a cancer drug is available to the retailer for just Rs 2,700, but its Maximum Retail Price (MRP) is fixed at Rs 27,000, it puts a huge burden on the common patient and taxpayers.

"This is carnage. Plain and simple. The cancer drug is priced at an MRP of Rs 27,000 despite being supplied to retailers for Rs 2,700. Corporate hospitals don't spare anyone. They won't allow even the dead body to be taken out. The pharma sector is not bothered," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre.

The top court made these scathing observations after hearing petitions concerning regulation of medicine prices, generic prescriptions and controls on medical devices under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013.

The court asked the Centre to consider the possibility of fixing a uniform 16 percent margin on all medicines. A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta observed during the hearing that complaints about corporate hospitals forcing patients to buy medicines from their own chemist or a particular pharmacy are also serious.

The court asked Mehta why there should be a difference in margin between essential and non-essential medicines. He said that a 16 percent margin on MRP could be considered for every medicine. Mehta further replied that if a patient is undergoing treatment under a government scheme, the burden of the cost of the medicine ultimately falls on the taxpayer.

The bench questioned why, when the retail price of a cancer drug is Rs 2,700, its MRP is Rs 27,000 and who is benefiting from the money earned from this tenfold difference. It said that in this system, ultimately it is the honest taxpayer and the common patient who suffer.