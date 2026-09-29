Shivaji, Bastar king, Vijayanagara prince used swords received from goddesses: NCERT book

Worship of goddesses was a long standing tradition in India, and sevaral kings and princes since the seventh century continued to invoke goddesses such as Kali, Durga, Bhavani and other forms of Shakti as protectors in times of conflict, according to the new Class 9 social science textbook prepared by NCERT.

The book titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2" was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

The chapter titled "Resistance and Resilience", which has documented successive invasions of the Indian subcontinent since the 7th century, has also described religious traditions in warfare.

"Worship of goddesses was a long standing tradition in India. The worship of goddesses including Kali, Durga and Bhavani is described as a longstanding practice, with rulers invoking Shakti forms as protectors in conflicts.

"Annamaraja, ruler of Bastar is believed to have received his sword from Manikyadevi (Danteshvari) while Kumara Kampana (Vijayanagara) was believed to have used a goddess-given sword against the Sultanate forces at Madurai. Similarly, Shivaji is also traditionally believed to have obtained a sword from goddess Tulja Bhavani," it reads.