Uttarakhand HC directs forensic lab to submit POCSO case reports within 45 days

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state forensic science laboratory to submit reports in POCSO cases within 45 days and in other serious criminal cases within 75 days, to ensure police can file chargesheets within statutory deadlines.
Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, hearing the matter as a single judge, said the laboratory director must ensure reports reach investigating officers early enough for chargesheets to be filed within the applicable 60- or 90-day period.
The directions cover cases involving rape, offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, narcotics offences under the NDPS Act and other serious crimes. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
In responses filed before the court, the Director General of Police and the Home Secretary said a dedicated investigation cell comprising 150 police officers had been set up, with personnel deployed across the state.
Government advocate Amit Bhatt said its strength could be increased as required.
Bhatt also told the court that circulars had been issued to officers to ensure compliance with Supreme Court rulings on arrests and registration of cases. Referring to the judgments in Joginder Kumar v. State of Uttar Pradesh and Lalita Kumari v. Government of Uttar Pradesh, he said the state would follow the Supreme Court's directions “fully and in the right spirit”.
Pending investigations would also be reviewed periodically.
The court was informed that the DGP had directed all senior superintendents of police to ensure investigating officers send collected samples to the forensic laboratory within a week. The court noted that delays at this stage could leave insufficient time for laboratory analysis and filing of chargesheets.
According to an affidavit placed before the court, the number of scientific officers at the forensic laboratory has increased from 11 to 28. In view of the additional staff, the court said it expected the laboratory to submit reports within the prescribed timelines without delay.
Thapliyal also advised the DGP to organise regular training programmes for police investigators in every city. Judicial officers experienced in conducting trials and practising lawyers could be enlisted for the programmes, the court said.