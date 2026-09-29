Uttarakhand HC directs forensic lab to submit POCSO case reports within 45 days

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state forensic science laboratory to submit reports in POCSO cases within 45 days and in other serious criminal cases within 75 days, to ensure police can file chargesheets within statutory deadlines.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, hearing the matter as a single judge, said the laboratory director must ensure reports reach investigating officers early enough for chargesheets to be filed within the applicable 60- or 90-day period.

The directions cover cases involving rape, offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, narcotics offences under the NDPS Act and other serious crimes. The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

In responses filed before the court, the Director General of Police and the Home Secretary said a dedicated investigation cell comprising 150 police officers had been set up, with personnel deployed across the state.

Government advocate Amit Bhatt said its strength could be increased as required.

Bhatt also told the court that circulars had been issued to officers to ensure compliance with Supreme Court rulings on arrests and registration of cases. Referring to the judgments in Joginder Kumar v. State of Uttar Pradesh and Lalita Kumari v. Government of Uttar Pradesh, he said the state would follow the Supreme Court's directions “fully and in the right spirit”.

Pending investigations would also be reviewed periodically.