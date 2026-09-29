Uttarakhand to install first glacial lake warning system in Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has launched an initiative to strengthen monitoring of high-altitude glacial lakes, with a scientific team setting out to install the state’s first glacial lake early warning system at Vasundhara Tal in Chamoli district.

The fortnight-long expedition, scheduled to continue until October 15, will install equipment to monitor conditions that could signal a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan flagged off the team from the state secretariat on Tuesday.

“This initiative will be a milestone in understanding the risks and reducing the threat of glacial lake outburst floods in the years ahead,” Bardhan said. Advanced sensors, satellite communications and real-time data monitoring would help scientists track changes in the lake, he added.

It is the first scientific team being sent to a glacial lake in Uttarakhand’s high Himalayas to establish a monitoring and early warning system.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said close monitoring of glacial lakes and associated risks was essential given Uttarakhand’s location in the high Himalayas.

“The installation of an early warning system at Vasundhara Tal is an important step towards strengthening the state’s disaster preparedness through technology and a scientific approach,” Dhami said.

"The government would work with scientific institutions, experts and disaster management agencies to expand modern monitoring and warning capabilities across high-altitude areas," he added.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) is coordinating the expedition under the National GLOF Risk Mitigation Programme. The team comprises scientists and technical specialists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, and the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun.