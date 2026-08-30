Uttarakhand plans satellite, drone surveillance of glacial lakes to improve flood warnings

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is preparing to deploy satellite imagery, remote-sensing tools, drones and sensor-based systems to monitor potentially dangerous glacial lakes in real time, as climate change and unstable Himalayan conditions sharpen concerns over sudden flooding in vulnerable valleys.

The proposed network will track changes in lake water levels, surface area, storage and other unusual indicators. Early-warning systems are also planned in at-risk zones to ensure alerts reach downstream communities before an emergency develops.

At a review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre on Sunday, officials assessed the condition of glacial lakes and the threats they pose.

The government said scientific surveillance had become essential because warming temperatures and shifting Himalayan geology can rapidly alter high-altitude water bodies.

Officials said a sudden rise in water levels or expansion of a glacial lake could signal future danger, including a possible outburst flood.

Integrating satellite data with field observations and drone surveys would help identify such changes faster and improve evacuation planning for downstream settlements.

Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Minister Madan Kaushik directed departments to coordinate with scientific institutions and technical agencies to build a reliable monitoring grid across remote terrain.

“Early-warning systems will be installed wherever required so that any abnormal development is detected in time and people in potentially affected areas are alerted well in advance,” Kaushik said.

“Modern technology can make surveillance of glacial lakes in inaccessible Himalayan regions far more effective.”