Bajwa challenges Amit Shah’s drug-free Punjab promise, asks what Centre has achieved since BSF expansion

He said the BJP must also answer for the broader Punjab-Pakistan border security challenge.

“How many drones carrying narcotics and weapons have been intercepted? How many cross-border handlers, financiers and networks have been identified and prosecuted? If the border is the first line of defence against narcotics entering Punjab, the Union Government must accept responsibility for securing that first line of defence,” he said.

Bajwa also asked the Centre to explain what concrete action had been taken against trafficking networks operating through other states, ports and financial channels.

“Punjab cannot be treated merely as the destination of a supply chain whose origins and financial networks extend far beyond the state,” he said.

He also raised the issue of gangsters allegedly operating criminal networks from prisons outside Punjab, including jails in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

“Gangsters lodged in jails in BJP-ruled states cannot be allowed to threaten, extort and terrorise Punjabis through networks operating outside prison. The Centre and concerned state governments must explain what action is being taken to stop this,” Bajwa said.

At the same time, Bajwa said the AAP government could not escape responsibility by blaming the Centre. He said policing, local intelligence, action against peddlers, rehabilitation and protection of vulnerable communities remained crucial responsibilities of the Punjab government.

“BJP cannot wash its hands of the drug crisis by blaming AAP, and AAP cannot wash its hands by blaming the Centre. Punjab needs results, not rallies and slogans. Amit Shah and Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is bringing the drugs, who is financing them, who is protecting the networks, and why has the entire supply chain still not been dismantled?” he said.

Separately, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa questioned Shah over the Centre’s response to Punjab’s drug and border-security concerns ahead of the Home Minister’s visit to the state.