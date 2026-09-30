ED arrests Vatika Group chairman, promoter over alleged plot fraud involving Rs 154 crore proceeds

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Vatika Limited Chairman-cum-Managing Director Anil Bhalla and group promoter Gautam Bhalla under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the alleged non-delivery of residential plots in Gurugram.

The two were arrested on September 28 by the ED's Gurugram Zonal Office and produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Gurugram, on September 29. The court remanded them to ED custody till October 3.

According to an ED statement, the agency had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the PMLA against Vatika Limited, its promoter-directors Anil Bhalla, Gautam Bhalla and Gaurav Bhalla, and others.

The ECIR was based on multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police under Sections 420, 406 and 120-B of the IPC, alleging fraudulent inducement, non-delivery of residential plots and other related offences.

The ED investigation found that between 2010 and 2012, seven purchaser entities paid approximately Rs 260 crore, representing the entire sale consideration upfront, to Vatika Limited for residential plots in its Vatika India Next projects in Sectors 84 and 85 and Vatika India Next-2 in Sector 88A, Gurugram.

“Further, plot-wise agreements were executed in 2014 and 2015. Thereafter, the project layouts were revised, the plots originally allotted were renumbered/relocated, and the project land continued to be allotted and sold to different purchasers,” the ED said.