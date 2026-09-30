Government denies plans to curb social media access for under-18s

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday denied reports that it was planning to impose curbs on social media access for people under 18, calling the reports “fake” and without any basis.

According to sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, there is no such proposal under consideration.

“Certain media reports came up yesterday that govt is planning to put curbs on social media for under-18. These reports are fake and has no basis”

The clarification came a day after reports that the government had told the Supreme Court that it would amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to prevent children under 18 from opening accounts on social media platforms.