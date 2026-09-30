Government denies plans to curb social media access for under-18s

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday denied reports that it was planning to impose curbs on social media access for people under 18, calling the reports “fake” and without any basis.
According to sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, there is no such proposal under consideration.
“Certain media reports came up yesterday that govt is planning to put curbs on social media for under-18. These reports are fake and has no basis”
The clarification came a day after reports that the government had told the Supreme Court that it would amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules to prevent children under 18 from opening accounts on social media platforms.
As per the reports, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, agreed with a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, as well as counsel for petitioner NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, senior advocate H S Phoolka, that agreements entered into by minors with social media intermediaries were void contracts and should be prevented.
The issue came up during a hearing on a plea filed by the NGO, which has raised concerns over children's exposure to risks in the digital environment.
Justice Bagchi said social media platforms had adopted restrictions applicable in the US while operating in India's digital space.
"They have registered under the laws of the US and imported into Indian digital space the restrictions which are applicable in US (on minors' opening accounts on social media platforms), which is impermissible under Indian law," he said.
When Mehta said, "we will have to control intermediaries", the bench asked the government to consider directing platforms to ensure that their technology and software complied with Indian law.