J&K legislators flag 'bureaucratic interference' after officials write to Speaker against statehood resolution

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnesses a fresh row over the role of bureaucracy in legislative affairs, with legislators from the ruling alliance and opposition parties, barring the BJP, on Wednesday demanding action against the Law Secretary and Chief Secretary for writing to the Speaker against taking up the resolution seeking restoration of full statehood.

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone raised the issue in the House, questioning the authority of government officers to independently advise the Speaker on the admissibility of a resolution moved by the elected government.

He said the incident was “unknown to the law of authority” and argued that the Speaker, and not a government officer, had the power to decide whether a resolution could be taken up in the House.

“It is a matter of serious concern how a public servant gave his opinion on his own to the Speaker. It is not a small thing. It is a matter of serious concern. We want action to be taken. It should be referred to the Privilege Committee for action,” Lone said.

The controversy stems from communications sent by Law Secretary Achal Sethi and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to the Assembly Secretariat, arguing that the statehood resolution should not be taken up as the matter was sub judice. The letters were sent after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved the resolution and the Speaker admitted it for discussion.