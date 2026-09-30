Navi Mumbai airport targets 90 million passengers, 3.35 mmt cargo capacity by 2040

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which began operations nine months ago, has set itself ambitious targets. It aims to create infrastructure that can handle 90 million passengers per annum before 2040, as well as 3.35 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo.

A media team was taken on a tour of the Lotus-shaped Greenfield airport, located in the Ulwe suburb in Raigad district. It is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Private Limited.

Officials spoke with newspersons about multiple aspects of its operations. "The airport presently operates between 95 and 110 flights per day. We connect 46 destinations presently. Air India Express operates the only international route from NMIA to Abu Dhabi three times a week. Many international airlines have evinced interest in operating from here," said an official.

The ongoing West Asia crisis has caused a dip in operations. "The airport was operating between 140 and 150 flights per day in its summer schedule (which commenced by March-end)," said a senior operations official. Navi Mumbai airport plans to operate around 200 flights during the upcoming winter schedule," he added.