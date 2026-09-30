Punjab Police zeroes in on 30 people likely involved in LPU violence; social media influencer under scanner

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has zeroed in on around 30 odd people who would have been allegedly involved in the coordinated acts of arson, robbery, and attempt to murder at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara near Jalandhar

Also, a social media influencer is under the scanner of the police.

A senior state police officer privy to the investigation said that the cyber experts zeroed in on the suspects involved in the acts of arson.

"Till date, as per the probe, most of the persons who were suspected to be involved in this violence are outsiders and not students belonging to the university. The investigators are still examining the matter from all angles, but at this stage one could not disclose details of the investigation,’’ he added.

He further said that the authenticity of the particular videos on social media is being verified.

"With more original CCTV footage from the DVRs of the university having been provided, the investigators have fresh material to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to violence on the campus on Sunday,’’ the officer said.

Sources said that one of the videos being examined by the police purportedly shows the social media influencer, who has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and a verified account, entering the DSW building without covering his face.