Rs 3,000 crore worth of drugs seized from Iranian boat in Arabian Sea; five Pak nationals detained

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard have seized over 526 kg of suspected narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine, worth more than Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian vessel in the Arabian Sea.

Five Pakistani crew members have been apprehended while the vessel has been escorted to Mumbai for interrogation and further investigation.

They were allegedly transporting the consignment from the Lakshadweep region. Acting on intelligence inputs received from the Gujarat ATS, Central Intelligence Agency and other intelligence agencies, the Indian Coast Guard launched a coordinated maritime operation to track the suspicious vessel.

Following sustained surveillance and a hot pursuit, Coast Guard personnel intercepted the Iranian dhow and carried out a tactical boarding operation.

A subsequent search reportedly led to a major blow to an alleged transnational drug-smuggling network.