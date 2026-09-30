Rs 3,000 crore worth of drugs seized from Iranian boat in Arabian Sea; five Pak nationals detained

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard have seized over 526 kg of suspected narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine, worth more than Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian vessel in the Arabian Sea.
Five Pakistani crew members have been apprehended while the vessel has been escorted to Mumbai for interrogation and further investigation.
They were allegedly transporting the consignment from the Lakshadweep region. Acting on intelligence inputs received from the Gujarat ATS, Central Intelligence Agency and other intelligence agencies, the Indian Coast Guard launched a coordinated maritime operation to track the suspicious vessel.
Following sustained surveillance and a hot pursuit, Coast Guard personnel intercepted the Iranian dhow and carried out a tactical boarding operation.
A subsequent search reportedly led to a major blow to an alleged transnational drug-smuggling network.
Announcing the operation on social media, the Indian Coast Guard said the intelligence-led mission, conducted jointly with the Gujarat ATS and Central Intelligence Agency, resulted in the successful interception of the suspicious vessel.
"The operation has successfully neutralised a major transnational narcotics-smuggling channel. The Indian Coast Guard remains fully committed to securing the country's maritime borders, dismantling international drug syndicates and protecting India from organised transnational crime as part of the mission towards a Nasha-Mukt Bharat," the Force said.
Meanwhile, the five arrested Pakistani nationals are being questioned to establish the origin, ownership and intended destination of the seized consignment, besides identifying the network allegedly operating behind the smuggling operation.
The latest seizure comes amid an intensified crackdown on drug trafficking across Gujarat. Since 2021, Gujarat Police has seized 87,607 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 16,155 crore and arrested more than 2,500 suspects in various operations.
Additionally, the DGP Committee has approved rewards amounting to Rs 51,202 for 64 individuals in recognition of their contributions to the anti-drug crackdown.