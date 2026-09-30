'Sengol' now part of NCERT Social Science textbook; links its tradition to Chola period

NEW DELHI: "Sengol", installed in the new Parliament building in 2023, is now part of NCERT's Class 9 Social Science textbook, which describes it as a "cultural marker of rulership and good governance" and links its tradition to the Chola period.

The book titled "Understanding Society India and Beyond-Part 2" was released on Tuesday, six months after the new academic session began. The first part of the textbook was released in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the historic Sengol sceptre in a glass enclosure next to the Lok Sabha Speaker's podium inside the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023.

"The Sengol, a cultural marker of rulership and good governance, was placed in India's newly inaugurated Parliament building in the year 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tradition of using the Sengol as a mark of righteous governance began more than a thousand years ago during the reign of Chola dynasty," the textbook reads.

The chapter also refers to the Sengol's association with the transfer of power during Independence.

"To mark the occasion of India's Independence, at the stroke of midnight on 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, received the Sengol from the Adheenam Saints (an old Shaivite tradition) of Tamil Nadu," it states.