Tale of two states: 20% quota for Agniveers in MP, 10% in Maharashtra

Maharashtra formed a committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to appoint former Agniveers in uniformed Group-C services in home, excise, forest, and urban development departments, among others. If more than 10% parallel reservation is required in case of some posts, the committee has been empowered to increase the limit subject.

Under the 2022 Agnipath scheme, the Centre will retain 25% of Agniveers in the armed forces, while the remaining 75% will be released from service. Recruits under the scheme, known as Agniveers, serve for a duration of four years, which includes 6 months of training.

“Maharashtra has decided that Agniveers (not retained in armed forces) will be accommodated in police and similar posts available,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. Former Agniveers would not be required to appear for another recruitment examination or undergo fresh training as they had already undergone test and training during their four-year service, he said. Former Agniveers will also get a four-year relaxation in the upper age limit in recruitments, he added.

Not required to appear for another job test: Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis said former Agniveers would not be required to appear for another recruitment examination or undergo fresh training as they had already undergone test and training during their four-year service. However, certain specific training requirements could apply to them depending on the posts they are being absorbed in, he added.