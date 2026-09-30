Uttarakhand's SDRF saves 9,000 pilgrims' lives as boulders fall on Kedarnath trek

DEHRADUN: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have helped more than 9,000 pilgrims cross a landslide-prone stretch of the Kedarnath trekking route near the Chirbasa helipad, where falling boulders and debris have repeatedly disrupted movement, an officer said.

An SDRF team from Sonprayag has been stationed at the affected stretch to guide pilgrims through the danger zone. The deployment comes as rain loosened the hillside above the route, making the crossing hazardous even when the path remains open.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told TNIE, “With the help of the SDRF and police, more than 9,000 devotees have been safely escorted across the area."

Officials said SDRF personnel have carried out similar relief and rescue operations at Chirbasa in the past. This time, their focus is on helping pilgrims safely cross a stretch where conditions can change rapidly.

Administrative sources said Chirbasa remains vulnerable even outside periods of heavy rain. The high-altitude route passes beneath slopes with loose soil, rocks and debris that can become unstable after rainfall. At several points, the narrow path runs between the mountainside and a river or stream, leaving little room for pedestrians to avoid sudden rockfalls.