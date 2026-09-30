Woman raped in Bihar hotel, video goes viral

PATNA: In yet another incident exposing cracks in the safety of girls and women in Bihar, a young woman was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted at a hotel under Town police station limits in Begusarai. The offender is still absconding.

The accused also recorded a video and later circulated it on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the morning of September 27. An FIR was registered late on September 28 following a complaint by the victim, alleging that a youth riding a motorcycle abducted her after she stepped out to collect dues linked to a self-help group.

One of the accused, Vikram Kumar, allegedly approached her and took her on a motorcycle to Lohia Nagar areas towards Har Har Mahadev Chowk. At Har Har Mahadev Chowk, Rohit Kumar was waiting for him, who took her to a hotel room and brutally assaulted her.

The victim approached the police several times but did not receive help until Tuesday. Town police station SHO Himanshu Shekhar said that a case of physical assault has been registered. He said raids were underway to arrest the accused and that the victim has been sent for medical exam.