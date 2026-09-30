India

Woman raped in Bihar hotel, video goes viral

The accused also recorded a video and later circulated it on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the morning of September 27.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Ramashankar
Updated on
1 min read

PATNA: In yet another incident exposing cracks in the safety of girls and women in Bihar, a young woman was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted at a hotel under Town police station limits in Begusarai. The offender is still absconding.

The accused also recorded a video and later circulated it on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the morning of September 27. An FIR was registered late on September 28 following a complaint by the victim, alleging that a youth riding a motorcycle abducted her after she stepped out to collect dues linked to a self-help group.

One of the accused, Vikram Kumar, allegedly approached her and took her on a motorcycle to Lohia Nagar areas towards Har Har Mahadev Chowk. At Har Har Mahadev Chowk, Rohit Kumar was waiting for him, who took her to a hotel room and brutally assaulted her.

The victim approached the police several times but did not receive help until Tuesday. Town police station SHO Himanshu Shekhar said that a case of physical assault has been registered. He said raids were underway to arrest the accused and that the victim has been sent for medical exam.

Bihar
rape

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