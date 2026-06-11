Two killed, houses torched in Manipur after recovery of mortal remains of six Naga 'hostages'

GUWAHATI: Violence broke out in Manipur’s Senapati district on Wednesday night after the mortal remains of six Naga “hostages” were recovered by the police, while unidentified gunmen killed two Kukis and set ablaze several houses at a Kuki village in Kamjong district early Thursday morning.

Both Senapati and Kamjong are Naga-majority districts.

An irate mob targeted the Senapati office of Naga People’s Front (NPF), taking its furniture and other properties out on a road and setting them on fire. The NPF is an ally of the state’s ruling BJP.

Protests erupted also outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal on Wednesday night after the mortal remains of the six hostages were taken there for post-mortem and identification. The police used tear gas to disperse the mob.

The six Nagas were among 20 people from the community who were abducted on May 13 from two different places. On the same day, 28 Kukis were also abducted. The incidents followed the killings of three church leaders from the Thadou community by unidentified gunmen in Kangpokpi district.