An honour to open for CSK: Rachin

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings have had a line of elite openers. Right from the days of Matt Hayden, the franchise have based their planning on an overseas opener. Matt Hayden, Michael Hussey, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and, most recently, Devon Conway.

Rachin Ravindra, battling with Conway for that overseas opener slot, wants to join that list someday. On the basis of his calm, assured unbeaten 65, the Kiwi is in position A1.

"It's always an honour to open for CSK knowing the history," he remarked to scribes after their opener against Mumbai on Sunday. "You look back at the heroes... the (Mike) Husseys, the (Shane) Watsons, the (Brendon) McCullums, the (Faf) du Plessis, the Rutus (Ruturaj Gaikwad). I feel like I'm missing a few names there. It's certainly an honour. They are guys who've done so well. I'm grateful to be in this role."

With MS Dhoni's status as wicketkeeper intact, Ravindra's secondary skill gives him the edge over Conway, at least at this point in time. However, the 25-year-old, who had a very good Champions Trophy, said the decision over his long-term prospects was still in the air. "We'll take a game by game and we know it's long tournament. So, we'll just see what happens."