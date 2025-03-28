Always a clash to look forward to whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition: Ruturaj Gaikwad

"Whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, it is always a clash to look forward to," said Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of their clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday evening.

Speaking exclusively on JioStar's "Star Nahi Far" initiative, Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "Whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to."

"Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams. They have done really well every year now," he added.