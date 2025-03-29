IPL 2025: Eyes on local star Riyan as Rajasthan look to open account

Needless to say that Dhoni seems omnipresent in Indian cricket. He may not be leading the team, but he is the most-sought after, even in this part of the country. One might not see a sea of yellow like in Chennai, but the entire crowd that is seeking tickets has one thing in mind – Dhoni — a name that binds them together in sheer jubilation. When he walks out to bat (if needed) — it will be for the first time at this venue in the IPL — the same roar that is heard across stadiums in the country would be heard in this part as well.

When RR take on CSK, there will be focus on the young captain, Riyan, but also their overall performances. Their skipper Sanju Samson is playing as an impact player and once again will be instrumental in tilting the fortunes of the team.

A select few in RR fatigue had a feel of the ground and during what seemed like an optional practice they were going through the rituals – fielding, bowling and a bit of batting. Their objective on the slow Assam Cricket Association wicket would be to restrict oppositions as much as they can.

RR team head coach Rahul Dravid was on his crutches when he came out for a short interaction with the media and emphasised on staying positive. He said that it was not difficult to motivate the players. “We know that we played up to our potential in the last two games. But they were tough games, you know, in the sense that in both the games, I think in the first half of the game, we did not play particularly well,” Dravid said.