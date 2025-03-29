IPL 2025: Eyes on local star Riyan as Rajasthan look to open account
GUWAHATI: The Rajasthan Royals camp is more in a contemplative mood than sombre. Last two matches had gone against the franchise that has made Guwahati their adopted home. Just outside the stadium, there were some sprinklings of pink. But inside the team, one can assume, is not in the pink of health as far as results go.
Two losses in as many games can rattle any team. That's not the start they would have wanted, more so by young Riyan Parag, the stand-in captain of the team. There are cutouts and posters adorning street corners of their beloved cricketer from this city. The home-grown talent had made it to the India team, something the entire northeast celebrated. Somehow this IPL season he has not produced the results he would have liked this season. In this world of instant cricket, scrutiny is both wild and merciless just like the shots batters play.
That they are facing Chennai Super Kings would make things a little difficult. The team that is laden with talent and experience and one that also has MS Dhoni. They can make the opponent play at their pace and dictate the game, even when given slightest of a chance. They are also coming after a loss at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Needless to say that Dhoni seems omnipresent in Indian cricket. He may not be leading the team, but he is the most-sought after, even in this part of the country. One might not see a sea of yellow like in Chennai, but the entire crowd that is seeking tickets has one thing in mind – Dhoni — a name that binds them together in sheer jubilation. When he walks out to bat (if needed) — it will be for the first time at this venue in the IPL — the same roar that is heard across stadiums in the country would be heard in this part as well.
When RR take on CSK, there will be focus on the young captain, Riyan, but also their overall performances. Their skipper Sanju Samson is playing as an impact player and once again will be instrumental in tilting the fortunes of the team.
A select few in RR fatigue had a feel of the ground and during what seemed like an optional practice they were going through the rituals – fielding, bowling and a bit of batting. Their objective on the slow Assam Cricket Association wicket would be to restrict oppositions as much as they can.
RR team head coach Rahul Dravid was on his crutches when he came out for a short interaction with the media and emphasised on staying positive. He said that it was not difficult to motivate the players. “We know that we played up to our potential in the last two games. But they were tough games, you know, in the sense that in both the games, I think in the first half of the game, we did not play particularly well,” Dravid said.
He felt that against the game against Hyderabad, the team gave away 30 runs extra on a very flat wicket. “And yesterday (against CSK), we probably could have scored 25 runs more in this match. So, we just need to get both parts of the game right. But it is early days in the tournament. It is just a start.” Dravid felt there have been a lot of positives as well. “Hopefully, we can stretch together a good game against CSK,” he said.
On Riyan Parag’s batting position, which is at No 3 this season instead of No 4 last time, Dravid said “He is promoted. Look, Riyan is one of our best batters. We want to give him as many balls as we possibly can. Twenty overs are a very short time. And the more balls Riyan bats for us, the better for us,” he said. “We could think about, maybe at some stage, putting him to No 4 if it is required. But honestly, the move to move him to No 3 was more of a positive move.”
Dravid touched upon Riyan’s captaincy as well. “I think he has adapted really well. It is not easy to captain when the other team is scoring 280 runs on a flag wicket. The first game is probably a tough game to be a captain. But I think the calmness that he showed and the fact that it didn’t seem like our team was panicking.”
“Even yesterday, the game against KKR, his brave decision to bring himself on, realising that the wicket was turning, two left-handers batting, the goal the fifth over in the powerplay, was a brave decision and a correct decision. So I think he has been very impressive.”
Sunday evening promises a thriller.